Loris Karius has stressed that his next move “has to make sense,” with the Liverpool goalkeeper under contract until 2022 and in need of stability at the age of 26.

Karius is currently in his second season on loan with Besiktas, and uncertainty clouds his future as he weighs up a possible stay in Istanbul or a switch elsewhere.

He is unlikely to remain with the Reds for the long term, with Adrian in place as Alisson‘s backup and the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Kamil Grabara and Vitezslav Jaros waiting in the wings.

A permanent exit in the next transfer window would suit all parties, as Liverpool aim to recoup some of the £4.7 million fee they paid to bring him to Merseyside from Mainz in 2016.

And for Karius, the prospect of settling at a club would aid a career that has proved stop-start since leaving Germany, with his concussion-hampered display in the Champions League final in 2018 damaging his reputation.

Speculation over the stopper’s future has been ongoing in Turkey, with polarising claims that Besiktas have either already opted against triggering their £7.25 million option to buy or are eager for Karius to take a pay cut and remain with the club.

But in an interview with Sport Bild, the player himself has discussed his desire to find the right club, though he insisted that “it is far too early to say anything about the summer.”

“I had great success in the Bundesliga and always enjoyed it. But it has to make sense,” he said when asked about possibly heading back to Germany.

“The most important thing for me is that the club absolutely wants me, has a clear vision and that both sides have the absolute will to achieve something.

“Above all, I have to have a good feeling about those responsible.”

This last line could indicate that Karius is not intending to stay with Besiktas, having already faced problems with the club’s ownership during his time on loan, turning to FIFA to solve a dispute over unpaid wages.

He has been linked with a move to Hertha Berlin in recent weeks, which would provide the ‘keeper with a realistic solution to his problem, with a position as No. 1 likely available.

On a short-term basis, he is due to return to Liverpool at the end of the season, and he gave an insight into his relationship with the club.

“I primarily talk to goalkeeper coach John Achterberg, almost every week,” he revealed.

“He is my first point of contact. But now and then I also talk to Jurgen Klopp. I’m in good contact with everyone, I was never out of it.”

Karius has been perhaps unfairly painted as an outcast at Anfield having spent the last two seasons out on loan, but it is clear there is no ill feeling between the player and his parent club.

Hopefully a permanent move can be agreed ahead of 2020/21, to allow Karius to rebuild a career that has suffered a considerable setback.