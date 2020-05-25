You, the readers, have narrowed the field to eight as we bid to crown Liverpool’s best-ever starting XI – but who will make the final four?

This is the quarter-final in a series which will crown Liverpool’s best-ever XI in a knockout competition where you, the readers, determine the victors.

Over the last week, we have presented you with 16 different starting lineups throughout Liverpool’s history, from the 1950s to 2019, and asked you to whittle down the contenders.

There were four groups of four and the top two of each progressed, where after over 8,400 votes were cast, we now have our final eight – with European Cup-winning sides dominating the field.

Your job now is to determine with four XI’s stretching from 1977 to 2019 deserve a place in the semi-final – and remember you are considering the starting lineup itself not the game or achievement.

Now to see who the contenders are before you cast your vote.

Group A Winners

After 2,466 votes, the top two were identified – with both the FA Cup Final side from 1965 (18.7 percent) and the Liverpool outfit who beat Newcastle 4-3 in 1996 (8.5 percent) bowing out.

European Cup Final 1977

XI: Clemence; Neal, Smith, Hughes, Jones; Callaghan, Case, McDermott, Kennedy; Keegan, Heighway

With 47.6 percent of the total vote from Group A, Bob Paisley’s triumphant European Cup-winning side of 1977 emerged in top spot.

It was the club’s first European Cup final, where the likes of Kevin Keegan, Phil Neal, Ray Clemence and Steve Heighway were key to the 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Champions League Final 2005

XI: Dudek; Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore; Alonso, Gerrard; Garcia, Riise, Kewell; Baros

Finishing second in their group, Rafa Benitez’s men amassed 25.3 percent of the vote as they easily progressed to the next round.

The Spaniard set the Reds up in a 4-4-1-1 formation where they played out a game which needed to be seen to be believed to pick up the club’s fifth title in Europe’s premier competition.

Group B Winners

A total of 2,653 votes were collected in Group B, where two sides who dished out thrashings at Anfield both bid farewell to the competition, with Liverpool’s XI who beat Real Madrid 4-0 in 2009 (11.5 percent) and the 1988 side who put five past Forest (15.9 percent) both falling short.

Champions League Final 2019

XI: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds who overcame Tottenham 2-0 dominated the competition, earning 47 percent of the vote.

Seven of the XI were named in the top 30 of the 2019 Ballon d’Or, with three finishing in the top five.

European Cup Final 1978

XI: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hansen, Hughes; Case, McDermott, Souness, R. Kennedy; Fairclough, Dalglish

Next to qualify is the XI who clinched a second successive European Cup with 25.6 percent giving Paisley’s men the nod.

Kenny Daglish and Graeme Souness were the notable inclusions from the 1977 side who topped Group A.

Group C Winners

After 1,524 votes were submitted, two clear winners were identified. It meant it was the end of the road for the UEFA Cup Final XI in 2001 (13.6 percent) and the 1959 side who beat Hull City 5-3 (1 percent)

European Cup Final 1984

XI: Grobbelaar, Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, Kennedy; Johnston, Lee, Souness, Whelan; Dalglish, Rush

Another group and another triumphant side on the continent emerges as the winner, with Joe Fagan’s men picking up 47.4 percent of the vote.

A formidable XI who showed nerves of steel in the penalty shootout win, with a prolific Ian Rush, who finished the season with a career-high tally of 47, leading the line and Souness the king of physicality.

LFC 7-0 Spurs 1978

XI: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hughes, A. Kennedy; R. Kennedy, Souness; Case, Heighway, McDermott; Dalglish

The runners-up of Group C picked up 38 percent of the vote, with two players differing from that of the triumphant ’78 European Cup XI.

Certainly a side who took no prisoners.

Group D

In the final group, 1,811 votes were cast in yet another convincing victory for the top two. It meant both the FA Cup Final XI of 1992 (10.3 percent) and the lineup who dispatched Besiktas 8-0 in 2007 (9.5) were both eliminated.

European Cup Final 1981

XI: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A. Kennedy; Lee, McDermott, Souness, R. Kennedy; Dalglish, Johnson

The Group D winners picked up the highest percentage of any XI in the group stage, with a staggering 50.5.

A well-balanced side with legends in every line, it’s not hard to see why.

LFC 5-1 Arsenal 2014

XI: Mignolet; Flanagan, Skrtel, Toure, Cissokho; Gerrard, Henderson, Coutinho; Sturridge, Suarez, Sterling

And with 29.6 percent, Brendan Rodger’s men who taught Arsenal a lesson at Anfield in 2014 rounds off the contenders for the quarter-final.

A devastating attacking contingent which compensated for the sides’ defensive frailties.

Which are Liverpool's best-ever XI's from the quarter-finals? The top four progress