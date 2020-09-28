Liverpool FC Women picked up their biggest win of 2020/21 so far as they beat Charlton 4-0, with victory at Prenton Park putting them second in the Women’s Championship.

Vicky Jepson’s Reds are looking to bounce back to the Women’s Super League at the first time of asking, having been relegated to the second tier on points per game.

It was a cruel end to the season, and there have been many changes at Prenton Park over the summer, including a host of new signings to replace a flurry of departures.

Two of those to come in started in Sunday’s clash with Charlton, with Rachael Laws picking up her second clean sheet in as many games between the sticks, ably supported by full-back Taylor Hinds.

January arrival Rachel Furness, as ever, was the star, with the 32-year-old striking twice to bring her season’s tally to four goals in three appearances.

The first of Furness’ goals came in the 12th minute, converting a Jade Bailey corner with a far-post header, before provider turned goalscorer for Liverpool’s next.

Bailey benefited from an interchange between Furness and Hinds to double the Reds’ lead, with the 24-year-old midfielder celebrating her first goal for the club.

Liverpool dominated throughout, and though there were 50 minutes between goals two and three, Furness’ brace was well deserved as she found the back of the net from outside the box.

Then Kirsty Linnett capped off the biggest win of the campaign so far with a volley following great work from the debuting Meikayla Moore, with the Reds level on points with Sheffield United and Durham at the top of the Women’s Championship.

Next up is a trip to Coventry United on October 4, before the Continental Cup brings a derby clash with Man United three days later, providing a bigger challenge for Jepson and her players.

“Every game is an important game – we treat every game as a cup final and we want the three points, so today with four goals and a clean sheet, that is something that can make a manager smile,” Jepson told the Liverpool Echo.

“It could have been a lot more but we always want more goals – we are greedy like that. That is what wins games.”