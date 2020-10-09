LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp refuses to celebrate in front of the annoying Steady Cam at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Premier League announce plans to charge fans £15 for every game not shown on TV

Premier League matches not selected for broadcast are to be sold on a pay-per-view basis by Sky Sports and BT Sport with fans still unable to attend, forcing extra costs of £14.95 for supporters per match.

With fans still unable to attend Premier League fixtures at stadiums, talks had taken place as to how fans would be able to access games moving forward after months of all matches shown live across multiple platforms.

And now, the Premier League has opted to make the remainder of October’s fixtures not already selected to be televised available on Sky Sports Box Office and BT Sport Box office at an extra cost on top of existing subscriptions.

While not stated, it can be assumed that this will continue so long as fans are unable to attend matches, which could be as long as March and even for the entirety of the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: A silhouette of television cameras during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is to cost an eye-watering £14.95 per match for fans to access the games not initially chosen for broadcast, with profits set to go to Premier League clubs rather than the broadcasters themselves, as per The Times‘ Martyn Ziegler.

It is a staggering amount to ask fans to part with in ‘normal’ times let alone when many are facing economic struggles within a pandemic.

For Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are more likely to be selected for broadcast more often than not ensuring a match on box office will come few and far between, but fans of clubs who are not so fortunate face rising costs on top of existing subscriptions.

Currently, only the Reds’ clash with Sheffield United (October 24) has not been pre-selected this month, meaning fans will need to fork out should they wish to see the team play.

Rightly, the decision and price was met with disdain across social media after having access to extra games free of charge since football resumed post-lockdown:

It truly is an incredible ask of clubs to force an extra cost on loyal fans, especially, as many have rightly pointed out, comes after Premier League sides spent over £1 billion in the summer transfer window.

