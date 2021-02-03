LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Liverpool's official match-day programme pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brighton – Follow the Premier League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool host Brighton, seeking for a third win a row. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Tonight’s blog is run by Chris Williams, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, R.Williams, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Cain, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Webster, Dunk; March, Bissouma, Alzate, Burn; Gross, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Walton, McGill, Karbownik, Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Tau, Zeqiri, Weir

Our coverage updates automatically below:

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Last chance to buy the Liverpool Mishmash Poster on This Is Anfield!

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments