Liverpool host Brighton, seeking for a third win a row. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Tonight’s blog is run by Chris Williams, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, R.Williams, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Cain, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Webster, Dunk; March, Bissouma, Alzate, Burn; Gross, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Walton, McGill, Karbownik, Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Tau, Zeqiri, Weir

Our coverage updates automatically below: