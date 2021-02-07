LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 7, 2021: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 1-4 Man City – As it happened

Liverpool host Man City in a must-win game for the champions in the Premier League title race. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kabak, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Garcia, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Bernabe, Doyle, Torres, Jesus

Our coverage updates automatically below:

