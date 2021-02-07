Liverpool host Man City in a must-win game for the champions in the Premier League title race. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Kabak, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi
Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Subs: Steffen, Garcia, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Bernabe, Doyle, Torres, Jesus
