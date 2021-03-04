Jurgen Klopp could become the first manager to inflict defeat on Thomas Tuchel since taking over at Chelsea, as Liverpool look to continue their scintillating ‘big six’ record.

Liverpool have taken 14 points from their seven encounters with ‘big six’ opposition so far this season, while Chelsea have accrued six points from their seven so far.

The Blues haven’t won at Anfield in their last five league visits (drawing three, losing the last two).

It is their longest run without a win on Merseyside since they failed to win in 11 successive visits before ending the run in February 1992.

Six of their 11 league wins at Anfield have come in the last 17 seasons after winning five of the previous 62 visits.

Expected goals

In 77 league meetings with Chelsea at Anfield, the only goalless draw came in October 1971.

Only on four occasions in the last 71 home league meetings with Chelsea have the Reds failed to score – the last in 2014.

Home and away, Liverpool have kept two clean sheets in the last 19 top-flight encounters with Chelsea – both coming in the last three meetings.

Tuchel’s first defeat?

Tuchel will be the fourth different manager to take charge of a Chelsea league visit to Liverpool in the last four seasons and the sixth to be in charge at Anfield in the last seven.

The only man to manage the Blues more than once in that time was Antonio Conte.

Tuchel is the fifth German to manage in the Premier League following Felix Magath, Jan Siewert, Daniel Farke and Klopp.

David Wagner, though German-born, is classed as American, having been capped by the US at national level.

Tuchel is undefeated in his first nine games in all competitions, winning six and drawing three. In that time, Chelsea have conceded only twice, keeping seven clean sheets, while scoring 10 times.

Giroud the dangerman

Olivier Giroud has scored eight goals in 16 appearances against Liverpool in all competitions, scoring in two of the last three.

He has scored seven in the league – five for Arsenal and two for Chelsea – with only Andy Cole (11), Thierry Henry and Jamie Vardy (eight each) having scored more.

Happy birthday, King!

Today will see Sir Kenny Dalglish celebrate his 70th birthday.

He scored the winning goal at Stamford Bridge in 1986 to clinch the league title on the way to achieving the club’s first league and FA Cup ‘double’ in his first season as player-manager.

Tonight’s referee

Craig Pawson has issued three red cards in his last four Premier League games.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 24, Mane 11, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Chelsea: Abraham 12, Giroud 11, Werner 10, Jorginho 6, Havertz 5, Hudson-Odoi 5, Mount 5, Zouma 4, Chilwell 2, Pulisic 2, Thiago Silva 2, Ziyech 2, Alonso 1, Azpilicueta 1, Barkley 1, James 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).