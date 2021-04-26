Jurgen Klopp to Bayern Munich fears allayed

In the wake of Liverpool’s attempt to join the Super League, it was feared that Jurgen Klopp could resign and even head to Bayern Munich, but these have now been allayed.

Thankfully, the campaign for the Super League has died a feeble death, with John W. Henry forced to apologise to Klopp, the players and the fans for his greed.

But in the hours following the announcement that 12 clubs had signed up to the breakaway project, concerns were raised over Klopp’s position at the club.

It was suggested that the manager could resign from his role in charge of Liverpool over moral grounds, having made it clear that he would oppose the formation of any so-called Super League.

With Hansi Flick in line for the Germany job, and Bayern one of the few major clubs to turn down an invitation to the Super League, it was suggested that Klopp could head to Munich:

It would be quite something if Liverpool’s decision to join the Super League drove Jürgen Klopp straight into the arms of Bayern Munich. Not a happy manager here… pic.twitter.com/4s1KHpwC3z — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) April 19, 2021

Jurgen Klopp next Bayern manager in the summer. Watch this space — Jamie Langfield (@jamlang22) April 19, 2021

Klopp to Bayern looking extremely likely now. — Olivia (@JotaBelieveIt) April 18, 2021

Klopp maintained his opposition as the furore grew, but following the collapse of the plans, he has now moved to defend Fenway Sports Group and urged supporters to “carry on” in their backing of the club.

Whether that reflects his private sentiments, however, is up for debate, with it never likely such a high-profile employee would criticise the owners to such a degree.

Thankfully, however, there is no chance of Klopp taking over at Bayern – despite his former Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller arguing as recently as Sunday that it should be his “next step,” in an interview with Sport1.

The Athletic‘s Raphael Honigstein reports that Julian Nagelsmann will instead succeed Flick, with terms “agreed” with the 33-year-old while a “deal [is] now close” between Bayern and RB Leipzig.

Bayern are required to negotiate a fee with Leipzig to buy Nagelsmann out of his contract, but it seems there is no expectation that there will be an issue in talks.

Though fears of Klopp joining Bayern were muted, it is encouraging to hear that another option is ruled out, and regardless of any friction between the manager and FSG, it seems likely he will stay until at least 2024.