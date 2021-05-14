Mohamed Salah played his 200th game for Liverpool on Thursday night, hitting the milestone in only his fourth season with the club, and marked it with a goal.

Salah has been indispensable since joining the Reds from Roma in 2017, with his efforts in front of goal making the £43.9 million paid to sign him resemble a bargain.

The Egyptian is remarkable in his consistency, and this extends to his fitness record, with no player making more appearances for Liverpool in the time he has been at the club.

Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Man United was his 200th outing, and he sealed a priceless win with the final goal of the game – and his 124th for the Reds.

Wheeling away in celebration while wearing the captain’s armband, the passion on show from Salah was brilliant to see, particularly given his long-term commitment to Liverpool has been questioned throughout the campaign.

His record of 124 goals in his first 200 games has seen him in legendary company, as detailed by Liverpool statistician Ged Rea:

Most goals for @LFC in first 200 games (all comps):- Roger Hunt 133, Gordon Hodgson 125, Robbie Fowler 124, MO SALAH 124, Ian Rush 123. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) May 13, 2021

Only Roger Hunt (133) and Gordon Hodgson (125) scored more in their first 200 games for the club, with Robbie Fowler also netting 124 and Ian Rush scoring one fewer with 123.

Salah’s 124th goal also saw him move clear into 12th in Liverpool’s all-time goalscorer’s list, and is now only seven away from leapfrogging Jack Parkinson (128) and Sam Raybould (130) into the top 10.

Hodgson (0.64) is the only player in the club’s history with a better goals-per-game ratio than Salah (0.62), who also boasts the record of most goals in a debut season for Liverpool, with his 44 in 2017/18.

The 28-year-old is unlikely to catch any of Rush, Hunt or Hodgson in terms of his all-time tally, but this latest statistic only hammers home how important he is to Jurgen Klopp‘s side.