Liverpool 2-2 Brighton: Sloppy Reds lose 2-goal lead to drop points at home

Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead, but some very sloppy play allowed Brighton to take a share of the points at Anfield.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

Premier League (10), Anfield

October 30, 2021

Goals

Henderson 4′ (assist – Salah)

Mane 24′ (assist – Oxlade-Chamberlain)

Mwepu 41′

Trossard 65′

Ibrahima Konate kept his place alongside Virgil van Dijk, while Sadio Mane replaced Diogo Jota in attack.

Liverpool took the lead in the fourth minute when Jordan Henderson finished for his first league goal of the season. The move started with a lovely trademark Van Dijk pass out wide to Mo Salah, who cut inside the box and squared for Henderson, who guided the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Alisson tipped a shot onto the post at one end, while Roberto Firmino messed up his finish at the other.

The second goal arrived midway through the half when substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had replaced the injured Naby Keita five minutes before, provided a superb cross from the right for Sadio Mane to head home.

Liverpool’s front three were causing Brighton all sorts of problems and Salah tried to play Firmino, then Mane played him in but the Brazilian’s shot was blocked.

Mane did have the ball in the net again in quite hilarious circumstances, blocking a pass out from the Brighton keeper on his line, only for VAR to rule the goal out for handball. 2-0 it remained, for now.

The next goal, though, arrived at the other end when Enock Mwepu produced an impressive finish to lift the ball over Alisson from 20 yards out.

Half time: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Liverpool had the ball in the net early in the second half when Mane played in Salah and he finished after rounding the keeper, only for the offside flag to deny him his 11th goal in consecutive games.

Sloppiness crept into the Reds’ game and they were eventually made to pay when Leandro Trossard got the equaliser for the visitors midway through the half. Brighton were able to get past Liverpool’s passive midfield too easily.

Brighton had the ball in the net again soon after, only for the offside flag to deny them the lead.

Liverpool brought on Jota, but failed to create any real chances, often seeming to lack any real urgency until very near the end.

Two points dropped is disappointing any time, but especially when having been two goals ahead so early on.

TIA Man of the Match: Sadio Mane

Referee: Mike Dean

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita (Oxlade-Chamberlain 20′), Jones (Minamino 87′); Salah, Mane, Firmino (Jota 78′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Morton, Origi

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma (Mac Allister 60′), Lallana (Gross 76′), Moder (Lamptey 66′), March; Trossard, Mwepu

Subs not used: Steele, Webster, Maupay, Locadia, Roberts, Sarmiento

Next match: Atletico Madrid (H) – Champions League – Wednesday, November 3, 8pm (BST)