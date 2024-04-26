Jurgen Klopp is likely to make more changes as Liverpool head to the London Stadium to face West Ham, three days after their Merseyside derby humiliation.

Having suffered one of the worst results of Klopp’s reign on Wednesday night, the Reds are straight back on the road with a trip to east London.

With only four games left under the current manager, there is a desperation to restore form, particularly with a top-four finish not yet even guaranteed.

Concerns with form and caution over fitness are likely to force Klopp’s hand somewhat when it comes to Liverpool’s starting lineup.

Team News

Klopp’s pre-match press conference was largely uneventful but told us the following:

Liverpool’s XI vs. West Ham

Liverpool were, to put it bluntly, tragic in the midweek defeat to Everton, and changes are required.

Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were among those to particularly struggle, though it is unlikely they all drop out.

However, there is an opportunity – and need – for rotation with an early kickoff:

Those alterations would see this Liverpool XI:

Alisson; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

Given the drop in performance between the 3-1 win at Fulham and the embarrassment at Goodison, Klopp could look to field a similar side to that which won at Craven Cottage:

Alexander-Arnold retained but Quansah in for Konate

Endo, Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott in midfield

Salah kept on right, Diaz left with Gakpo replacing Nunez up front

That would see the Reds line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

The reality is that losing to Everton, particularly at this stage in the season and as Klopp’s departure nears, was wholly unacceptable.

Changes are warranted on Saturday, and the likes of Quansah, Gravenberch and Gakpo could all get another chance to impress the next manager.