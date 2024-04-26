Jurgen Klopp has lamented the poor timing of Liverpool’s forwards after their season was wrecked by a slump in front of goal.

But the Reds boss is convinced that his misfiring strikers can rediscover their composure in the games ahead to ensure a strong finish to the season.

Darwin Nunez‘s erratic finishing continued as he missed a huge opportunity in Wednesday’s defeat to Everton at Goodison Park – the Uruguayan’s sixth game without a goal.

Meanwhile, the typically more reliable Mohamed Salah also missed a number of presentable chances in that game, a failing that has repeatedly reared its head in recent weeks.

Asked how the pair might correct their form, Klopp replied: “That’s always the most tricky thing to do. Strikers not scoring, whatever I say it’s tricky.

“Strikers have to go through these things, that’s a striker’s life.

“A goalkeeper’s life is make 500 saves and one [mistake], everybody talks about this. Strikers score all the time, then you don’t score for a while and everybody asks you why.

“It’s the most difficult thing in the world; it can sometimes be the most easy thing in the world depending on the assist you get.

“We had good chances against Everton, I saw as well that we were a bit in a rush in finishing them off. We have to calm ourselves down, create again, create again, and try to get in the right positions to finish the situations off.

“But if there would be one solution that brings each striker after missing a few chances directly back to his best, it would be a really rich man or woman who would write that book.

“We have to go through it and I try to help them to speed it up.

“That says nothing about the quality of the boys, it’s just a moment, [but] generally our timing is not fantastic in the moment. We were not great for this last two weeks or so, or parts of that.

“Our timing is not great and I’m really sorry for that but it is how it is and now we have to, if you want, start again.

“We have four games to go, 12 points to get, if you ask me I want them all.”