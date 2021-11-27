Score twice today and Liverpool can etch their name next to a record that has stood since 1927, and you wouldn’t bet against Mohamed Salah helping the Reds get there.

Liverpool have scored in 26 consecutive games in all competitions since failing to score against Real Madrid at Anfield in April 2021.

Only three times in history have they gone on a longer run, the last being 28 matches under Brendan Rodgers in 2014.

They have lost just one of the last 28 games in all competitions – at West Ham earlier this month.

Deadly finishers

Liverpool are two goals short of recording 700 since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

The Reds have scored at least twice in each of the last 16 matches in all games, the first English team to achieve that feat since Wolves in 1939.

Should they do so again in this game they would become the first top-flight team to reach the landmark of 17 in a row since Sunderland in 1927.

And in their home league matches, Liverpool have scored two or more goals in seven of their last eight.

Superlatives running out for Salah

Mo Salah has seven league goals in his eight Liverpool games against Southampton, averaging a goal every 99 minutes.

Only Robbie Fowler (eight) has scored more for the club against the Saints in the Premier League era.

And he’s already scored 11 league goals during this season’s league campaign, the fourth time he has netted more than 10 before Christmas.

The tally of 15 from 19 league appearances in 2017/18 is his highest before the holiday period.

In total, Salah now has 17 goals in league and cup. Only 12 players have scored more in a season before Christmas – Salah amongst them (21 in 2017/18). The Reds still have eight games to play before December 25.

Roger Hunt has the most with 23 in 1961/62.

Score and Anfield bound?

Only James Ward-Prowse, who came off the bench, is still at St. Mary’s who was in team that won 1-0 at Anfield in 2013 – their last league victory on the ground.

Southampton have scored three goals in their last 10 league visits, all scored by future Liverpool players – Dejan Lovren in 2013, Nathaniel Clyne a year later and Sadio Mane in 2015.

Fast start, sloppy ending

The goals they have scored in their last three games have all come inside the opening 20 minutes.

But four of the 14 goals conceded by Saints this season in the top-flight have come in the last 10 minutes of games.

They have won one of six away games in the league this season – 1-0 at Watford last month with Che Adams scoring the only goal.

They have scored 11 goals in their 12 league outings. Only Tottenham (nine) and Norwich (seven) have scored fewer.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 17, Mane 9, Firmino 6, Jota 6, Minamino 4, Keita 3, Origi 3, Henderson 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Fabinho 1, Jones 1, Thiago 1, own goals 1

Southampton: Broja 4, Elyounoussi 4, Adams 3, A. Armstrong 2, Ward-Prowse 2, Diallo 1, Livramento 1, Redmond 1, Salisu 1, Tella 1, Walker-Peters 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).