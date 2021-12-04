Diogo Jota is in a rich vein of form in front of goal and will be looking to add to his tally at Wolves and extend Liverpool’s run of scoring two or more goals on the road to 12 games.

At Molineux, Liverpool are undefeated in the last eight league meetings and have conceded just once in the last six top-flight visits – that was to Raul Jimenez in January 2020.

And last season the Reds recorded a fourth successive league double over Wolves and their ninth successive Premier League win with the 1-0 victory at Molineux.

Jota at his Old Stomping Ground

Diogo Jota scored 44 times in 131 appearances for Wolves with 33 of those goals coming in 111 league outings. He will celebrate his 25th birthday on the day of this game.

Jota has scored six goals in his last six league starts for the Reds.

And not to forget Sadio Mane, he has found the net three times in his last six appearances against Wolves.

Free-scoring Reds!

Liverpool could record four goals or more in four successive league games for only the second time in top-flight history having done so previously from September – October 1987.

They also achieved the feat in the Second Division in both 1895 and 1905.

And they have scored four goals or more in three successive league games for the first time since December 2013.

Moreover, Liverpool have scored at least twice in all 11 away games played in the league and cup this season, with the run extending to 14 since a 1-1 draw at Leeds last April.

And Klopp’s men have scored in 28 consecutive games in all competitions since failing to score against Real Madrid at Anfield in April 2021. Only once in history have they gone on a longer run, 31 matches from April 1957 – January 1958 under Phil Taylor.

How Many Before Christmas?!

Mo Salah requires one goal to register 20 goals this season in league and cup. If he scores before December 15th, he will reach the landmark for the club in the third-fastest time by date behind only Ian Rush (6th November 1986) and Roger Hunt (25th November 1961).

Salah, in his 44 goal campaign of 2017/18, had registered 21 goals before Christmas.

The No. 11 has scored 13 goals in nine away appearances this season in all competitions and has 17 in his last 15.

A Tough Place to Score

At Molineux this season they have conceded six league goals – only the top three teams have shipped fewer at home.

Like Liverpool, Wolves have conceded 12 goals in this season’s top-flight. Only the top two have a better defensive record.

But on the other hand, they have scored five home league goals this season – along with Norwich, the lowest total in the top-flight. None of those five goals has come after the 58th minute.

Wolves’ Red Struggle

Home and away they have scored more than once against Liverpool in just one of the last 32 league games – the 4-1 home win in 1980 – Emlyn Hughes scoring the home side’s fourth goal.

Each of their last three league wins over Liverpool have been by a 1-0 scoreline – 1981, 1984 and 2010.

And in the Premier League era, they have scored four times in 14 encounters and have not scored a first-half goal since Steve Mardenborough’s 8th-minute strike in their win at Anfield in January 1984.

This Season’s Scorers

Wolves: Hwang hee-chan 4, Jimenez 3, Podence 2, Saiss 2, Coady 1, Dendoncker 1, Gibbs-White 1, Kilman 1, Neves 1, Trincao 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 19, Jota 9, Mane 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 4, Keita 3, Origi 3, Henderson 3, Thiago 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Fabinho 1, Jones 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).