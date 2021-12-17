Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Thiago left stunned by Trent rocket – 4 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure of the three points for Liverpool with a rocket of a finish and it rightly left a lasting impression following the 3-1 win over Newcastle.

The right-back had been waiting “nearly five-and-a-half years” for the strike and he finally delivered in front of the Kop no less to put a grinding halt to any nerves that may have been surfacing.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah had completed the turnaround after Jonjo Shelvey put Newcastle ahead early, but a one-goal lead did not bode well for one’s heart.

In the end, Reds needn’t worry as the eighth win in a row was secured in emphatic fashion and there was only ever going to be one standout talking point after the game…

 

All the angles!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores after the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was good the first time, but when you watch it time and time again from multiple angles it just gets better!

“It was a fantastic goal, I must say,” was Trent’s assessment and you won’t find us disagreeing. What a hit, son. What a hit.

 

We were all Thiago…

How does the saying go, a picture is worth a thousand words…

The Spaniard’s reaction was simply priceless and he will not have been the only one to be mesmerised by what he saw.

 

Look at those numbers!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Trent theme continued, and rightly so, with his creative freedom earning attention as his numbers continue to soar:

Frighteningly good.

 

Here’s another impressive stat for you…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Only two games have come and gone this whereby Mohamed Salah has not scored or assisted and his incredible numbers are made all the more impressive when his goals alone would have Liverpool in third place.

The Egyptian has also scored more goals this season (22) than 11 teams have in the Premier League so far. There can be no stopping him.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments