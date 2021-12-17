Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure of the three points for Liverpool with a rocket of a finish and it rightly left a lasting impression following the 3-1 win over Newcastle.

The right-back had been waiting “nearly five-and-a-half years” for the strike and he finally delivered in front of the Kop no less to put a grinding halt to any nerves that may have been surfacing.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah had completed the turnaround after Jonjo Shelvey put Newcastle ahead early, but a one-goal lead did not bode well for one’s heart.

In the end, Reds needn’t worry as the eighth win in a row was secured in emphatic fashion and there was only ever going to be one standout talking point after the game…

All the angles!

It was good the first time, but when you watch it time and time again from multiple angles it just gets better!

Trent must have had some beef with that net wtf pic.twitter.com/KGvdqTyDMu — Connor Shirkie (@connorshirkie05) December 16, 2021

Mike Dean running towards where his two sons sit in the Kop. pic.twitter.com/yfUyUW1sdH — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 17, 2021

I'm sure someone's already done this, but if not… pic.twitter.com/VQN8xUzWmb — El Micko Del Ubero™ ?? (@ubermick) December 16, 2021

“It was a fantastic goal, I must say,” was Trent’s assessment and you won’t find us disagreeing. What a hit, son. What a hit.

We were all Thiago…

How does the saying go, a picture is worth a thousand words…

This angle and Thiago’s reaction ? pic.twitter.com/uBeD7NhM4t — Nabs (@NonchalantNaby) December 16, 2021

The Spaniard’s reaction was simply priceless and he will not have been the only one to be mesmerised by what he saw.

Look at those numbers!

The Trent theme continued, and rightly so, with his creative freedom earning attention as his numbers continue to soar:

Klopp has decided to give Trent the freedom to create from wherever he wants to and it’s been a genius tactical tweak. He’s now acting as a playmaker from number 6 & number 8 areas, as well as his traditional right-back areas. His game has gone up yet another level this season. pic.twitter.com/RtJD8FURHR — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) December 16, 2021

Trent has 15 g/a in 20 games in all comps wtfff ????? — Dani (@dxnii50) December 16, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player to create 100+ chances in the Premier League in 2021. GENERATIONAL. ? pic.twitter.com/4rITVpUdGq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored, created the most chances of any player, made a last man interception in the #LFC box and completed more final third passes than Newcastle. In. Our. Team. pic.twitter.com/TyDQHQ97N7 — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) December 16, 2021

Frighteningly good.

Here’s another impressive stat for you…

Only two games have come and gone this whereby Mohamed Salah has not scored or assisted and his incredible numbers are made all the more impressive when his goals alone would have Liverpool in third place.

If you only counted Liverpool's goals scored by Mo Salah in the Premier League this season and took away all the rest, they'd have 29 points, a +2 goal difference and be 3rd in the table. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 16, 2021

The Egyptian has also scored more goals this season (22) than 11 teams have in the Premier League so far. There can be no stopping him.