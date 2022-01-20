Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) challenges Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ League Cup semi-final here!

Liverpool have a shot at making it to Wembley to vie for their first piece of silverware this season, but first must notch a win against Arsenal. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Emirates is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette

Subs: Hein, Holding, Alebiosu, Tavares, Partey, Patino, Salah-Eddine, Nketiah, Biereth

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Gordon, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Alisson, Adrian, Williams, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Morton, Minamino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

