Liverpool have a shot at making it to Wembley to vie for their first piece of silverware this season, but first must notch a win against Arsenal. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Emirates is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.
Teams
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette
Subs: Hein, Holding, Alebiosu, Tavares, Partey, Patino, Salah-Eddine, Nketiah, Biereth
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Gordon, Jota, Firmino
Subs: Alisson, Adrian, Williams, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Morton, Minamino
