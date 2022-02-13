Roberto Firmino could break a Premier League record with a goal today at Burnley, while Mohamed Salah aims to become the 10th Liverpool player to hit a milestone.

Firmino has scored in his last three visits to Turf Moor. The only Reds player ever to do so.

He could become the first man in Premier League history to do in four consecutive visits to Burnley. Only Anthony Martial (Man United) has also done so in three.

Firmino (five in 10 games) is also tied with Sadio Mane (five in eight) for the most Liverpool goals scored against Burnley in the Premier League era.

Salah’s next target

Salah is two goals short of recording 150 for Liverpool in all games.

Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241), Billy Liddell (228), Steven Gerrard (186), Robbie Fowler (183), Sir Kenny Dalglish (172), Michael Owen (158) and Harry Chambers (151) are the only other players to do so in the club’s history.

Milestone men

Andy Robertson could play his 150th league game for Liverpool today, while Joel Matip could play his 150th game for the Reds in all competitions.

A Turf Moor record

Liverpool’s next win will be their 50th against Burnley in all competitions. They are one goal short of recording 150 against Burnley in all league games.

The Reds could set a club record today by scoring at least three goals in four successive league visits to Burnley, and could equal the club record of three successive league clean sheets at Turf Moor.

They have already won a club-record four visits in succession – and are now seeking a fifth.

Fortress no more

Burnley have won one of 20 Premier League games this season – beating Brentford 3-1 at home at the end of October.

That is their only league win at Turf Moor in the last 19 home outings.

However, at Turf Moor they are unbeaten in the last six home games (one win, five draws) since losing 1-0 to Arsenal in September.

Today’s referee

Martin Atkinson has issued 32 yellows and two red cards in the top flight this season.

This season’s scorers

Burnley: Cornet 6, Rodriguez 6, Wood 3, Mee 2, Lennon 1, Lowton 1, Tarkowski 1, Vydra 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 17, Mane 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 7, Fabinho 5, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Van Dijk 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).