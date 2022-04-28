After earlier reports that Liverpool have opened talks to extend Jurgen Klopp‘s contract, the latest is that a deal has already been struck to keep him at Anfield until 2026.

The 2-0 win over Villarreal promised yet another glorious day basking in a Liverpool victory and it only got better for the Reds after reports emerged of new contract negotiations.

Klopp had been contracted until 2024 and has long made mention of taking a break from football after what would have been nine years at Anfield.

But that break is to be pushed back further as the Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Klopp put pen to paper on an extension on Thursday to keep him at the helm for a further four years.

With Klopp’s representative Marc Kosicke in town, as too FSG president Mike Gordon, the intention was clear after Klopp showed a willingness to extend his stay.

Crucially, assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also “believed” to have joined Klopp in committing their future to the club.

There can be no overstating the significance of Klopp’s signature such is the way he has transformed Liverpool Football Club since arriving in October 2015.

The 54-year-old has masterminded Liverpool’s return to the top and understands all that it is to lead the club both on and off the field.

A contract until 2026 means Klopp will be at the helm for at least 11 years, making him Liverpool’s fourth longest-serving manager in history.

The news may not be received as kindly outside of Liverpool’s four walls but you can bet there are millions rejoicing at more successful years ahead with Klopp leading from the front.