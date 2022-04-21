Liverpool were known to have agree a six-figure deal for Celtic teenager Ben Doak and the Scottish youngster has now confirmed the transfer with a post on Instagram.

The Reds’ interest in Doak was reported back in March, with the highly-rated winger forming an exciting part of the club’s new-look academy recruitment policy in light of Brexit.

The 16-year-old was not short on suitors and that included Celtic, who were eager to keep hold of their young star, but Liverpool was his chosen destination.

And after images surfaced of him at Anfield holding a shirt with his name and the No. 7 on the back last month, Doak has now served up a traditional signing picture.

Taking to Instagram, Doak is all suited up as he poses for his signing picture with the caption: “Looking forward to a new chapter.”

His arrival marks one of the first pieces of business for the club ahead of next season, with the Reds having also agreed a deal with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho.

But while the Fulham teenager is to set Liverpool back in excess of £7 million, Doak’s expected fee is in the region of £600,000 – compensation for Celtic’s role in his development.

Only 16, he has already made his senior debut for Celtic with two appearances off the bench in the Scottish Premiership, with manager Ange Postecoglou having spoken highly of him.

Doak is also regular in the Scotland under-17s side and his teammate Rory Wilson has also been subject to interest from the Reds.