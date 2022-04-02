There is history on the line for Roberto Firmino on a milestone day for Jurgen Klopp, that sees him bring up 250 Premier League games as Liverpool manager.

On the last six occasions Liverpool have faced Watford at Anfield, they have scored 22 times in total, with 18 coming in the last four.

And they have won three of the last six league encounters by a scoreline of 5-0, while the 6-1 victory here in November 2016 is Liverpool’s biggest over Watford in the league.

Not to mention, only two players have scored for Watford at Anfield in the Premier League – Tommy Mooney in 1999 and Daryl Janmaat in 2016.

Milestone Manager

This will be Jurgen Klopp’s 250th league game in charge of Liverpool.

So far he has overseen 159 victories – the most of any previous Reds manager in their first 250. Kenny Dalglish had previously won the most with 150.

Mo at the Top…Again?

Mo Salah has nine goals in his seven appearances against Watford with only Ian Rush having recorded more – he has 10 from 11 appearances in all competitions.

It means, should Salah score he will become the club’s leading league scorer against Watford – currently Rush with nine. Roberto Firmino is one goal behind (8).

Fortress Anfield

The Reds have won nine home league games in a row since the 2-2 draw with Brighton in October. They could record a 10th for only the ninth time in their history.

And they are unbeaten in their last 18 Anfield league matches since losing to Fulham (0-1) in March 2021.

But with fans inside Anfield, Liverpool have not lost in the last 73 top-flight matches since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

History for Bobby?

Roberto Firmino could become only the third Liverpool player in history to score a hat-trick against the same opponent in both league meetings of a season.

The others: George Allan (vs. Rotherham Town, 1895/96) and Jack Parkinson (vs. Nottingham Forest in 1909/10)

In total, Firmino has scored eight times in 10 encounters with Watford while Sadio Mane has six in eight.

How many managers?!

Roy Hodgson is the Pozzo family’s 15th permanent manager since they took over at Watford in June 2012.

It means he is the fifth different manager to bring Watford to Anfield in the last six visits.

All three of Watford’s clean sheets in the league this season have come since Hodgson was appointed as manager.

Hornets Happier on the Road

Watford have won twice as many away games this season (4) than they have at Vicarage Road in the league – 68% of their league points this season have been secured on the road.

They have had the fewest different scorers of any team in the top-flight during this campaign (7). Emmanuel Dennis leads their list with nine.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 28, Jota 19, Mane 14, Firmino 9, Minamino 9, Fabinho 6, Origi 5,

Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Diaz 2, Thiago 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Watford: Dennis 9, Cucho Hernandez 5, King 5, Sarr 5, Joao Pedro 3, Fletcher 2, Sissoko 2, Kucka 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).