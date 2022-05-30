An estimated 500,000 Liverpool fans lined the streets of the city on Sunday in a homecoming that celebrated the feats of this terrific Reds outfit, scenes that can prove to be a catalyst.

There were concerns among the squad prior to the parade of what the turnout and reception would be after the events in Paris, but they were given half a million reasons not to worry.

Jordan Henderson called it “one of the best days of my life,” Thiago was “speechless” and Virgil van Dijk left “so proud to be a big part of this football club.”

The city was bathed in red and Jurgen Klopp and his squad were shown overwhelming love and appreciation for a campaign that saw the League Cup and FA Cup added to the cabinet and countless memories to savour.

There was disappointment from the previous evening but the incredible showing of 500,000 fans is only the start of a new journey for Liverpool.

“It’s such a boost for everything that will come. Unbelievable,” Klopp said during the parade, a promise of what lay ahead for this incredible Reds side.

There is no denying the lift the parade will have given not only to the players and staff but to the fans, and only this club could create such scenes.

“No club in the world, this world, would lose the Champions League final the night before and people arrive here in the shape they are, the mood they are – absolutely outstanding,” Klopp said.

There is plenty of history still to be made by this group of players and after a well-deserved break, they will be focused on doing just that.

Sunday’s scenes lay the foundations for what is yet to come, Klopp knows that and his players will know that.