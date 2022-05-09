Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2H05PWN Milano, Italy. 10th Oct, 2021. Aurelien Tchouameni of France in action during the Uefa Nations League final match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), October 10th, 2021. Photo Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto Credit: insidefoto srl/Alamy Live News
Liverpool hold the “advantage” in race for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni’s name continues to be heavily linked with the Reds and one reporter has stated it’s currently ‘advantage Liverpool’ in the race for his signature.

The Monaco midfielder has been readily namechecked alongside the Reds ahead of the summer transfer window, with a new addition widely expected against the backdrop of at least one departure.

While James Milner and Naby Keita are increasingly likely to be offered new deals, Liverpool’s midfield looks to be tended to this summer with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain an expected departee.

And the highly-rated Tchouameni is widely touted target for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, but the 22-year-old is thriving for Philippe Clement’s Monaco and has attracted plenty of potential suitors.

But if TF1’s credible French reporter Julien Laurens is to be believed, Liverpool currently holds “advantage,” for now at least, ahead of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Laurens claims that the 22-year-old’s future “has not yet been decided” but that PSG “are still hoping” to be in the mix despite Tchouameni reported to prefer joining a club outside of France.

Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco (Image: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage/Alamy Live News)

It is Real Madrid and Liverpool, though, who “hold the rope” to get a deal done for Tchouameni, who has featured 93 times for Monaco since joining in 2020 as a 20-year-old.

The young midfielder is expected to demand a transfer fee in the region of £40-60 million, although the Daily Mail‘s Dominic King previously suggested it could be as low as £33.5 million.

But the greater the suitors the higher that price will rise as Monaco will not blink at welcoming a bidding war for their impressive midfielder.

Tchouameni certainly fits the profile for Liverpool in regards to age, experience and the aggressive counter-pressing ability that Klopp seeks from his squad and a move could certainly be in the offing for the right price.

