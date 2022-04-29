Liverpool are expected to target a new midfielder in the next transfer window, and a relatively low price tag for Aurelien Tchouameni could prove tempting.

With the long-term future of their manager guaranteed, as he signed a new four-year contract this week, Liverpool can now turn their attentions to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Talks are underway over an extension for Mohamed Salah, while the likes of Sadio Mane, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita could also be in line for improved deals.

Moreover, agreements have already been struck for Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho and Celtic youngster Ben Doak, while Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is also on the radar.

Along with the news of Klopp’s commitment, it has been widely reported that Liverpool are weighing up a move for Monaco midfielder Tchouameni.

In a report since updated to reflect the club’s announcement on Thursday evening, Paul Joyce of the Times explained that a midfield addition is being considered, with Tchouameni among the targets.

The Mail‘s Dominic King has also detailed interest in a new midfielder, adding that Monaco’s No. 8 could be available for £33.5 million.

Confusingly, the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle claims that while Liverpool are “in the market for a new central midfielder,” the club are “not currently planning on making a move this summer.”

Instead it is suggested that this is part of a “long-term plan” to “bolster the engine room with younger talent,” with any new arrival subject to possible departures.

James Milner is, as it stands, set to leave on a free transfer at the end of this season, while both Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are moving into the final year of their contracts.

Keita is likely to be handed a new deal, with Klopp full of praise for the Guinean in recent weeks, but there is a chance Oxlade-Chamberlain could follow Milner through the exit, with Newcastle among the clubs interested.

That would still leave Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott along with Keita, while Carvalho could be in line for a midfield berth and Tyler Morton is coming through the academy ranks.

But news of interest in Tchouameni does hint that a move could be in the offing, particularly due to his availability at a relatively low price.

Jude Bellingham is also touted as a possible target, though the England midfielder would be considerably more difficult to bring in with Borussia Dortmund eager to retain him.