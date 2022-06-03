Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has been at the forefront of the response to the treatment of “many thousands” of fans at the Stade de France in Paris.

In the aftermath of the horrific events in France on May 28, the club have made a staunch response.

Thousands of supporters of both Liverpool and Real Madrid were denied entry despite arriving hours prior to kickoff, with many tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed and attacked by locals before and after the game.

While those in charge in France have maintained their stance that up to 40,000 fake tickets were the cause, specifically blaming Liverpool fans, the truth has been laid clear by those who were in attendance.

The club have remained vocal in their support of those affected, and earlier this week asked those fans to contact them with feedback on their treatment as part of a formal investigation into the situation.

On Thursday, it was revealed that “many thousands” – more than 6,500 to be exact – had already submitted forms detailing their experience in Saint-Denis.

Read or watch the latest update from our CEO Billy Hogan on the club's ongoing reaction to the events at the Champions League final and the support being offered to fans.

And in an interview with LFCTV, Hogan rejected claims from the French minister Gerald Darmanin and sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and asserted that fans of both clubs were impacted.

“Both accessing the stadium as well as leaving the stadium, it was an absolute disgrace,” he said.

“The pain, the grief, the harm, the hurt that they suffered on Saturday, and now to be told by a French minister that only Liverpool fans have been a problem, it’s just disgraceful.

“Real Madrid have made it clear their fans suffered as well.

“So all I can say is I have a tremendous amount of empathy for our fans, I don’t think it’s fair what’s being said and we’re just in disbelief.”

Along with their campaign for the independent investigation into the events at the Stade de France, Liverpool have offered mental health support to those affected.

“One of the most important things probably over the course of the last couple of days is just seeing, I think as we all have, the incredibly disturbing imagery in terms of the experience that fans had attending the match,” Hogan continued.

“I really think it’s important people keep talking to friends, family, loved ones on what you experienced.

“Our hearts are with you, everybody here at the club is with you.”

Liverpool have requested that further submissions be made before a deadline of Sunday, June 5, with the feedback form accessible here.