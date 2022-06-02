The 2021/22 season was a huge success for Liverpool but with the summer now here, eyes will now be turned to what the transfer window has to offer in the Premier League and beyond.

Jurgen Klopp has already bolstered his squad with the arrival of the highly-rated Fabio Carvalho, with the Reds finally landing the youngster after their chase in January.

He is not to be the only arrival for Liverpool this summer as the club continues to tweak what already is a world-class squad, with expected departures to make room for fresh faces.

There are also contracts to sort for Julian Ward, now stepping into the sporting director role following Michael Edwards’ departure.

Here’s everything you need to know for the transfer window ahead.

When does the summer window open and close?

The summer window for the Premier League and the EFL is to open on Friday, June 10.

Clubs will be able to conduct their business until the close of the window on Thursday, September 1 at 11pm BST – this is 26 days after the Premier League‘s opening weekend.

What about the rest of Europe?

As for other leagues across Europe, Spain, Germany and Italy will each open their window on July 1, while France follows England on June 10.

France, Spain, Germany and Italy will then see it close on September 1, the same as the Premier League.

What do we expect from Liverpool?

Julian Ward looks to be kept busy this summer with contracts discussions to iron out, players to move on and new signings to be secured.

Divock Origi has already bid farewell and the expectation is that Sadio Mane will follow with Bayern Munich looming large, while the futures of Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also under question.

Liverpool will also hope to raise funds by finding Nat Phillips and Neco Williams a permanent home, with reports claiming an ambitious target of up to £30 million combined for the pair.

James Milner is a soon to be free-agent and he has a contract on the table with the ball now in his court, while Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino all see their current deals expire in 2023.

As for incomings, Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is a known target to add depth behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, a midfielder is on the wishlist as interest in Aurelien Tchouameni has shown.

And Mane’s departure would trigger the search for a new forward as the Reds look to ensure they continue to have the strength in depth that served them so well in 2021/22.

It all makes for a busy summer ahead as Liverpool look to put the pieces into place for another successful season.