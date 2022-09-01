Juventus reveal Arthur loan details – including £32m option to buy

Arthur is now a Liverpool player and there is an option to make his deal permanent after Juventus revealed the details of his loan deal.

The Reds have a new No. 29 after completing a rare deadline day deal, with Arthur making the move after Liverpool acted quickly following Jordan Henderson‘s hamstring injury on Wednesday.

Arthur‘s name was a surprise for many but just hours after the pursuit was first reported, he has since spoken of his desire to give “my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

Initial reports of the deal stated that the Reds would not have an option in the agreement to make the deal permanent, but Juventus have confirmed otherwise.

As the Italian club is a publicly listed company they must disclose their dealings, and by doing so they revealed that the loan deal is worth €4.5 million (£3.87m) and there is an option for a permanent deal next summer.

Liverpool would need to part with €37.5 million (£32.3m) to make Arthur a permanent member of their squad, with the buy-out clause payable over two years should the club wish to take up the option.

The sense is that the Reds will not look to take up that option at the conclusion of the season but it certainly provides an added incentive for Arthur.

The Reds are expected to undertake a midfield rebuild next summer and it is better to at least have that choice for the Brazilian available to them should he impress throughout 2022/23.

How long until we see him in action remains to be seen as Klopp is not one to throw new signings straight into the team, but injuries may force his hand.