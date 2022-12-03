★ PREMIUM
DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 3, 2022: Netherlands' Cody Gakpo lines-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. Netherlands won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“3 points and Gakpo” – 2 presents in 1 as Liverpool strike deal for Cody Gakpo

The dust had yet to settle after Liverpool’s Boxing Day win before news broke of Liverpool’s pursuit of PSV winger Cody Gakpo, a deal which is now on the cusp of being official.

Talk about gifts coming all at one, first, it was the win at Villa and now it’s the imminent arrival of a new player in the January window.

Within in an hour of Liverpool being in ‘advanced’ talks for Gakpo, PSV had already confirmed that a deal is in place in “a record transfer” for the Dutch side.

The price is reported to be an initial £37 million with the Reds having moved quickly to secure Gakpo’s signature due to considerable interest elsewhere, including from Man United.

The speed of news breaking to a deal is always welcomed by Liverpool fans, who are excited about what may be in store from 23-year-old Gakpo.

 

It’s a deal that makes sense…

 

And it’s a Christmas gift that escalated quickly…

Gakpo is a right-footed winger who predominantly plays on the left of a front three, and he has 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances for PSV this season.

With long-term injuries for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, Liverpool are right to take action having already seen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott used on the left.

The speed of action is not too dissimilar to what we saw with Diaz last January, with Liverpool springing into action for a target who is attracting serious interest from across the league.

Let’s hope he goes on to make a similar impact from the off!

