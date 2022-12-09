Liverpool have been dealt another major blow when it comes to Luis Diaz‘s fitness, as he departs their Dubai training camp after an injury setback.

It was initially hoped that Diaz could be involved in the upcoming friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan after returning to team training in Dubai.

But the winger has now left the Liverpool squad to undergo scans on his knee, having complained of discomfort during a training session earlier this week.

That is according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, who casts doubt over Diaz’s involvement throughout the festive period.

Diaz has already been out since the 3-2 loss to Arsenal on October 9, and could now miss the clashes with Man City, Aston Villa, Leicester and Brentford over Christmas and the New Year.

Of course, this remains up in the air at this stage, with Liverpool awaiting further diagnosis, but it certainly isn’t good news.

“It’s all good with the boys who are here,” Jurgen Klopp told the club’s official website.

“What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there.”

The fact that Diaz has been required to head back to the UK is a bad sign, with the club’s fitness staff seemingly unable to manage the setback in Dubai.

It serves as another blow in a difficult campaign for Klopp’s side so far, with Diogo Jota also still out along with loanee Arthur.

Curtis Jones is training individually as he copes with an ongoing problem, while six players are absent due to the World Cup and Darwin Nunez is not due in Dubai until next week.

Liverpool take on Lyon in their opening game of the Dubai Super Cup on Sunday, before facing Milan next Friday.