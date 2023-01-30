Having scored the goal to give Liverpool the lead in their FA Cup defeat at Brighton, Harvey Elliott was “lost for words” after the Reds lost with the last kick of the game.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side delivered an improved performance from the one that saw them beaten 3-0 by the Seagulls earlier this month, but it still wasn’t enough to avoid another disappointing result.

Elliott, who scored the goal to send Liverpool through to the fourth round at Wolves, was again on the scoresheet, slotting home to put the Reds in front in the first half, before Lewis Dunk equalised before the break.

And with Kaoru Mitoma scoring the winning goal in the closing stages, Elliott was understandably disappointed after Liverpool’s defence of the FA Cup came to an end.

“Once again, lost for words to be honest,” he told LFCTV at full time.

“It’s just annoying that we keep doing this to ourselves, especially with the last kick of the game.

“We fought so hard throughout the game to keep it at a draw, or keep ourselves in the lead. We had chances ourselves, I had chances to make it two and to increase our lead, but it’s another learning curve.

“Unfortunately the game is done, we can’t change the outcome, and for us it’s just about going again. In training tomorrow we need to put things right.

“Unfortunately it’s just an annoying one that we can’t change, and it’s down to us to look at ourselves. But at the same time we need to pick ourselves up and keep going. We always believe.”

Elliott, who was one of Liverpool’s brightest performers in a left sided attacking role, suffered a nasty bang to the head shortly after scoring his opener.

He was fine to continue, but was pictured holding an ice pack to his head after being substituted in the second half.

The 19-year-old has allayed fears that the knock was anything serious, but it remains to be seen whether he will need to follow concussion protocols this week.

“I’m okay. It’s a bit sore but it’s nothing that’s going to stop me, I’ve had worse,” he said.

“It’s just a bang on the head so I should be over it in the next couple of days.

“I just want to keep fighting, keep going out and playing for the team, playing for the badge. I’d never come off unless I had to, to be honest.”

Elliott is the only Liverpool player to have featured in all 31 of their matches so far this season, a statistic that caught him by surprise when it was put to him after the game.

He said: “I’m loving it, to be honest. Playing for my boyhood club, there’s nothing more that I want to do in life.

“At the same time, it’s just annoying that results aren’t really going our way, that would be the cherry on the cake for me.

“On a personal note, it’s nice to have the backing of the manager and the coaching staff, for me to go out and play these games.

“That’s what I want to keep doing. I want to keep playing for Liverpool, playing football, and contributing in every way I can to help us win games.”