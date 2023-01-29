Liverpool are back at Brighton just over two weeks on from their 3-0 hiding. Here’s how to watch the FA Cup tie live online and on TV worldwide.

It was a sickly turn of events after their initial stalemate against Wolves in the third round, with Liverpool drawn against Brighton if they made it through a replay.

By overcoming Wolves at Molineux, then, they set up a second trip to the AMEX in just over a fortnight, looking to avoid another humiliating defeat.

Jurgen Klopp described the 3-0 loss in the Premier League as the worst game he had ever been involved in, so there is plenty of motivation to respond in Sussex.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 1.30pm (GMT) – or 8.30am in New York, 5.30am in Los Angeles, 12.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 5.30pm in Dubai and 4.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ITV 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream on ITVX.

US Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet Now here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Brighton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can watch the FA Cup fourth-round tie live on the following channels worldwide:

TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, Paramount+, DAZN, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Caribbean, New World Sport1, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Moja TV, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Bilibili, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sport 1, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Cosmote Sport 8 HD, Spiler1, Stod 2 Sport 2, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, M Plus Live, sooka, Astro Supersport 4, TSN2 Malta, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Sport TV2, Pro Arena, VOYO, 111 mio Sports 1, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, Tivibu Spor 3, Setanta Sports Ukraine, FPT Play

