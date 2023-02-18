Liverpool travel to Newcastle where a win could see them back in contention for a top-four finish. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St James’ Park is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Teams

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson; Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo, Lewis, Ritchie, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Firmino, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below: