★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 18, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez controls the ball on his way to scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Newcastle vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League match here

Liverpool travel to Newcastle where a win could see them back in contention for a top-four finish. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St James’ Park is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

This evening’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson; Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo, Lewis, Ritchie, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Firmino, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks