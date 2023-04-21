Liverpool host Nottingham Forest this weekend hoping to replicate the form that led to an emphatic 6-1 thrashing at Elland Road.

The trip to Leeds saw Jurgen Klopp name an unchanged side from the team that drew 2-2 at home to Arsenal eight days earlier, with Thiago and Luis Diaz among the second-half substitutes following their injuries.

Liverpool will be hoping for a better showing than the previous fixture against Saturday’s visitors, where a 55th-minute strike from former Red Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to give Forest all three points back in October.

The manager has experimented with Liverpool’s shape in recent fixtures, with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s position becoming a key talking point and offering Klopp an element of flexibility in his side.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team News

The manager Klopp provided some “unfortunate” injury news in his press conference:

Roberto Firmino has sustained a muscle injury, with the next three fixtures “impossible” for the Brazilian

Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho have both trained “exceptionally” despite a lack of recent action

Liverpool’s XI vs. Nottingham Forest

Thiago came off the bench against both Arsenal and Leeds following his recovery from a hip flexor injury and could be in contention for a first league start since the beginning of February.

That may involve displacing Curtis Jones in the middle of the park, who has enjoyed three successive starts during an injury-plagued campaign of his own.

Here is how it could look this weekend:

Thiago to replace Jones in midfield

Diogo Jota to lose his place to Darwin Nunez despite Leeds brace

Back four and goalkeeper to remain unchanged from Monday night

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

The injury to Firmino means we are less likely to see the 4-2-3-1 that Klopp has employed at various points this season.

Jota ended a 372-day wait for a Liverpool goal with a brace against Leeds and the manager could look to continue that momentum against Forest.

Elliot was an ever-present fixture in the side until the last couple of weeks and could make his return, with the manager commenting that the 20-year-old has been training “exceptionally” in the meantime.

There are plenty of options, meaning an alternative starting eleven could look something like this:

Jota keeps place from Leeds, meaning Nunez misses out

Elliott returns to the side in place of Jones

Fabinho to sit out in order to avoid potential suspension

Andy Robertson rested after a busy period for club and country

Here’s how that would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dik, Tsimikas; Henderson, Elliot, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

There are no shortage of options for the manager as he looks to make it back-to-back wins for the Reds.

The prospect of Champions League football appears to be out of reach for Liverpool next season, but there are still European spots and momentum to play for over the course of the next eight fixtures.

Another win would be nice please, Liverpool!