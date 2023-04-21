Fabinho is at risk of missing two of Liverpool’s final games in this season’s Premier League, after seeing nine yellow cards – and seven in his last nine.

It has been a difficult campaign for Fabinho, but he has remained a near ever-present for the Reds across all competitions.

The Brazilian has started each of the last seven games in the league, and only Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have played more minutes among Jurgen Klopp‘s outfielders.

His efforts in previous seasons appear to have affected him more than most, but Fabinho does at last look to be shaking the sluggishness out of his game.

Nevertheless, the No. 3 has been booked seven times in his last nine appearances in the Premier League, bringing his season’s tally to nine.

One more yellow card in either of Liverpool’s next two games – at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and away to West Ham on Wednesday – and Fabinho will receive a two-match suspension.

After that, the slate will in a sense be cleaned, with the 29-year-old avoiding a suspension.

Given his rate of yellow cards of late, there is every chance Fabinho is absent against West Ham and Tottenham (if he is booked vs. Forest) or Tottenham and Fulham (if booked vs. West Ham).

In his last nine games, Fabinho has averaged a booking every 1.29 games, while in the previous 19 in the league he was only booked twice – or every 9.5 games.

Fabinho is one of eight players across the Premier League who are walking a tightrope when it comes to yellow cards.

Four others – Bournemouth‘s Adam Smith, Brentford‘s Ivan Toney, Wolves‘ Nelson Semedo and Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure – are already on nine yellows.

Fulham‘s Andreas Pereira will be banned if he is booked in each of the next two games, while Moises Caicedo needs two and Alexis Mac Allister three in Brighton‘s next three fixtures for a suspension.

Ruben Neves and Joao Palhinha have already observed their bans after picking up 10 yellow cards earlier in the campaign.

As has Newcastle‘s Joelinton, who is the most-booked player in the Premier League this season, with 11.

Fabinho has never been booked more than seven times in an entire Premier League campaign, his most being last term – prior to that his highest was six.