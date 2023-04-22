Mohamed Salah equalled Robbie Fowler’s all-time Liverpool goal record with his strike against Nottingham Forest, bringing a cheeky reply.

With his winner in the 3-2 victory over Forest on Saturday, Salah drew level with Fowler on 183 goals for Liverpool.

Only five players have scored more in the club’s 131-year history, and there are still seven more games to go before the end of the campaign.

It was a landmark moment for Salah, who will surpass Fowler with one more and is only four away from leapfrogging Steven Gerrard (186) into fifth.

And it came just five days after the Egyptian broke another record held by Liverpool’s beloved former No. 9 – for the most left-footed goals in Premier League history.

There was no surprise, then, at Fowler’s reaction on Twitter after Saturday’s win at Anfield:

I wish this @MoSalah chap would piss off.. I'll have to get the boots back out if he carries on? #keepgoingMo ?? — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 22, 2023

“I wish this Mo Salah chap would piss off,” he joked. “I’ll have to get the boots back out if he carries on.”

This was, obviously, tongue-in-cheek, with Fowler adding the hashtag #keepgoingMo as he urges Salah to fire Liverpool back to prominence.

Salah has now scored 27 goals in 44 appearances this season, along with 11 assists, and with eight goals in his last eight Premier League games his tally stands at 16 in 31 for the campaign.

He is averaging a goal or assist every 96.7 minutes this term – and throughout his six seasons at Liverpool so far, this average drops to one every 95 minutes.

In 298 games for Liverpool, Salah has scored 183 goals and laid on 74 assists. No wonder Fowler’s getting fed up!