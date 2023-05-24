Andy Robertson to Real Madrid was not a transfer rumour fans will have expected heading into the summer, but that is the latest claim in Scotland.

Robertson’s sixth season at Liverpool is nearing its conclusion, and for the fifth term since joining from Hull he has made at least 40 appearances for the club.

The Scotland captain is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and even during the Reds’ downturn in form this campaign he looked to be among the more consistent performers.

But with Liverpool set to miss out on Champions League football next season, the Scottish Daily Mail claim he is attracting interest from Real.

Chief football writer Stephen McGowan reports that Real are seeking a replacement for the departing Ferland Mendy, and have “registered an interest” in Robertson.

McGowan claims a potential deal could be worth “in excess of £40 million,” though unsurprisingly the left-back has shown “no inclination to leave.”

It is not the first time a Liverpool player has been surprisingly linked with Real, who were touted with an interest in Joe Gomez by BBC Sport in 2021.

And again, it seems highly unlikely that a move would come to fruition regardless of possible overtures from Madrid.

One wrinkle to the story, of course, is Liverpool’s recent shift to a 3-4-3 formation in possession, which has required Robertson to alter his role.

The 29-year-old now more prominently features as a left centre-back, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to push into midfield from right-back, and recently admitted that has seen him need to “make sacrifices.”

However, in an interview with the club’s official website, Robertson insisted he would “happily be doing that job” and that he has “adapted well to it.”

Liverpool have been linked with a variety of left-sided centre-backs ahead of the summer transfer window, most recently Wolfsburg’s Micky Van de Ven.

Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill, RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol and West Ham‘s Nayef Aguerd are also on the radar, suggesting Klopp is seeking a potential starter in that role.

However, that is not to infer that Robertson is on his way out, and it is more likely that Kostas Tsimikas would be deemed expendable – or even that any centre-back brought in would serve as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.