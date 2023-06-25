Anfield is only months away from unveiling its brand new look and the timeline of the near two-year expansion makes for compelling viewing.

Jurgen Klopp‘s spade in the ground in late September 2021 saw the latest Anfield expansion get underway, a project that takes the stadium’s capacity beyond 61,000.

What was once a car park and fan zone is now an impressive stand that adds to the already incredible skyline, standing at 39 metres tall.

The progress may have felt gradual from the first groundwork to now, but a timeline of the work from the sky captures just how impressive the redevelopment has been.

In This Is Anfield‘s video, you can see how drastically the landscape has changed and the sheer size of the new Anfield Road End.

The 300-tonne roof truss proved a major milestone in July 2022, which needed two 600-tonne cranes operating at 164 meters high to be eased into place.

It sat atop the existing structure ready for the new roof to be built before the old one was taken down at the end of the 2022/23 season.

In present day, the new upper tier is now structurally complete following the removal of the old upper tier and on the new roof, solar panels have been installed.

The new pitch is expected to be laid in the coming week and will take just three days and will require a three-week wait before it is ready for any action.

Internal work remains ongoing and while there is still plenty for contractors The Buckingham Group to do, Liverpool are still planning for their opening home game to take place on August 19, against Bournemouth.

It will not be long until the transformation is complete but the progress so far becomes all the more apparent thanks to the timeline of progress from 2021 to 2023.

Anfield Road End Expansion – Key facts