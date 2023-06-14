Virgil van Dijk has hailed Alexis Mac Allister as “something we need” as Liverpool aim to challenge again, but also wants a “couple more” signings.

Mac Allister became one of the first signings of the summer in the Premier League when he completed his £35 million switch from Brighton to Liverpool.

It served as a marker of intent at Anfield, but there is still work to be done as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield after the exit of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

That is clearly a belief within the squad, with Van Dijk joining centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate in stressing the need for new additions.

Speaking while on Netherlands duty, the 31-year-old praised his new team-mate as a “good start to the transfer window.”

“I think he’s a very good player,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“Obviously we’ve played against him many times, also with Holland against Argentina.

“I think he definitely will be a big addition and something we need in order to be back where we all want to be.

“So it’s a good start to the transfer window, hopefully we get a couple more quality additions.

“But he’s definitely one of the players that can hopefully make a difference for us in the next couple of years.”

It was a pointed comment from Van Dijk, who has been open about his desire for reinforcement in the past – as he conceded in the hours before Cody Gakpo‘s transfer developed in January.

While it is not simply about filling the numbers, the emphasis is on “quality,” with the No. 4 right to describe Mac Allister as a “good start.”

Liverpool are currently weighing up their options when it comes to the midfield market, with their list of candidates including but not limited to Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga.

There should also be a new arrival in defence, with Klopp believed to be targeting a versatile centre-back in anticipation for his new 3-5-2 system to stay.

Further moves could be made in the goalkeeper ranks, if Caoimhin Kelleher pushes for the exit, but no signings are likely in attack.