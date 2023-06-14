While Liverpool are weighing up a host of midfield targets this summer, they won’t simply bring in bodies to “fill gaps,” with funds a big factor.

The downplaying of claims has already begun, despite Liverpool’s recruitment process still being underway.

A number of candidates are being considered as the club look to add to their signing of Alexis Mac Allister, with Khephren Thuram and Mane Kone chief among those.

But there has been an insistence that Liverpool will not just sign midfielders to “fill gaps,” as preliminary talks go ahead with representatives and clubs.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, there is no “definitive shortlist” yet when it comes to bolstering the ranks in the middle of the park.

And while Thuram, Kone, Gabri Veiga, Romeo Lavia and Ryan Gravenberch are all confirmed to be of interest, it seems no decisions have been made yet.

Pearce writes that there is “no rush” from the club’s perspective, and there is a sense “things might drag on” due to the summer’s international schedule.

“Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available,” the journalist adds.

“The club’s stance isn’t that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gaps.”

Instead, in what will be worryingly familiar to supporters given last summer, Pearce looks to in-house options in Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton.

He adds that Mason Mount is “no longer an option” and that the club have “dismissed” claims of personal terms already being agreed with Thuram.

There is no interest in Southampton‘s James Ward-Prowse, though “positive discussions” have been held with Bayern Munich youngster Gravenberch.

“Over the past week, [Jorg] Schmadtke, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter have been involved in discussions with clubs and agents across Europe,” Pearce explains.

“Where Liverpool turn next is currently unclear as they continue to weigh up their options.”

The hope is that this is more a case of Liverpool not showing their hand while negotiations are ongoing, rather than a firm message to not expect too much.

Either way, this line will be concerning to supporters hoping for early business, with the suggestion that the club may limit their signings due to funds available (or lack of) a regular theme.