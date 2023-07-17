Kaide Gordon is finally back in training after spending almost a year and a half away from the action due to fitness issues.

The teenager made four senior appearances in 2021/22 before a pelvic issue linked to his ongoing growth began to curtail his development last February.

Gordon did not travel to Germany with the first team for their pre-season camp as he conducted the final stages of his rehabilitation programme back at Kirkby, but he has now been cleared to commence full training as part of the under-21 squad.

Kaide Gordon back in full training as of today. Part of #LFC U21s pre-season. Club will continue to manage his workload after 17 months out. pic.twitter.com/SVwWqDLTRi — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 17, 2023

This Is Anfield reported earlier this month that Gordon was on track to return to full training this summer after what can only be described as a nightmare run of fortune with injury.

Liverpool have been tentative in bringing the 18-year-old back into the fold due to the nature and severity of his injury, but Gordon will now be hoping that the upcoming campaign presents an opportunity to work his way back into Jurgen Klopp‘s future plans.

The club will continue to monitor the forward and manage his workload as he continues to work towards a competitive return.

Gordon posted a picture in his football boots from the AXA Training Centre to his Instagram account, the message short and sweet: “First session back”.

The youngster scored his first goal for the club at home to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round back last January having rapidly worked his way through Liverpool’s youth ranks.

He will be keen to showcase his abilities to the manager should he get the opportunity to join up with the full squad later this summer in an attempt to pick up where he left off as a genuine youth contender.

His role for the Reds once the season gets underway remains to be seen, with patience likely to be the order of the day as the club exercise caution with his recovery progress.