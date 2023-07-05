Kaide Gordon full training return set after 17-month injury nightmare

Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon is closing in on a return to full training as he looks to put his injury nightmare behind him.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined since February of last year with a pelvic issue linked by medical staff to his ongoing growth.

However, This Is Anfield understands that Gordon is back on the grass at Kirkby as he enters the final stages of his rehabilitation.

And, should any further setbacks be avoided, he will be allowed to rejoin his teammates in full training in two weeks’ time.

Liverpool’s academy players returned to the AXA Training Centre on Monday in order to kick off their pre-season preparations for 2023/24

But Gordon has been held back from full involvement as the Reds look to take a cautious approach to his recovery after a difficult period of his young career.

The Derby-born forward had just begun to make an impact with Jurgen Klopp‘s first team before injury struck to hamper his remarkable progress.

After being handed a senior debut in an EFL Cup win over Norwich in September 2021, Gordon bagged his first goal at that level as he struck against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

A Premier League bow followed in January, but the first signs of the fitness issue that has sidelined him since reared their head in February.

With a return to training imminent, it will be hoped that the teenager can quickly get over his lengthy lay-off in order to force his way back into contention with the first team.

However, his hopes of being involved in this summer’s pre-season appear slim, with the short-term aim simply to return him to full fitness after 17 months out.