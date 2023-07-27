Trent Alexander-Arnold has offered a heartfelt tribute to departing captain Jordan Henderson, describing him as being a “constant” in his career to date.

Henderson confirmed his Liverpool exit in a farewell video message to supporters on Wednesday evening, with official confirmation of his arrival at Al-Ettifaq coming on Thursday afternoon.

It ends an extraordinary 12-year spell on Merseyside, during which time Alexander-Arnold has been alongside him as the pair have lifted the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The 33-year-old’s goodbye clip was greeted by warm support from across the Liverpool squad, but the right-back was seemingly plotting his own personal display of gratitude.

In a Twitter post shortly before the announcement of the move, Trent said the following: “Skipper, where do I start? The one constant factor in my career since my debut. My Liverpool and England journey we have been together since day 1. To have shared every dressing room with you is something ill always cherish.

Skipper, where do I start? The one constant factor in my career since my debut. My Liverpool and England journey we have been together since day 1. To have shared every dressing room with you is something ill always cherish. A constant inspiration to me and the perfect role model… pic.twitter.com/pgBk6Fn28Z — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 27, 2023

“A constant inspiration to me and the perfect role model on a daily basis, following your lead meant I was always on the right path. You have done so much for me on and off the pitch, more than you will ever know and for that ill never be able to repay you.

“I’ll always be grateful for the support you’ve given me to become a man and a better player. We’ve shared some of the best moments of our lives together, and achieved things we could only dream of as kids. Here’s to the memories we have created.

“Thank you for everything my captain.”

Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut in 2016 and has played under just one club captain since breaking into the senior team.

The pair have enjoyed immense success together on the pitch and have been close friends off it, as the nature of the parting message from the right-back demonstrates.

Henderson will be hoping to get the chance to play with the 24-year-old again as part of the England squad, but his move to the Saudi Pro League may have thrown the prospect of any future international caps into doubt.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq side unquestionably represents a step down in quality from the Reds, but the midfielder leaves with some incredible memories and as one of the most successful captains in Liverpool’s history.

The exits of Henderson and James Milner may also mean Alexander-Arnold has his eye on a step up in responsibility, with the skipper’s armband likely to be handed to Virgil van Dijk but the vice-captaincy seemingly up for grabs.