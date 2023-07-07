Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking to get into the “best shape of his career” as he prepares for another big season with the Reds.

Liverpool are set to welcome back 10 members of the first-team squad on Saturday for the opening day of pre-season training, with more to follow soon after due to their seasons being extended by international commitments.

Alexander-Arnold ended the campaign on a high after being employed in a hybrid role across right-back and midfield, registering one goal and seven assists in his last 10 games.

The England international has been laying the groundwork for another season at Anfield as he bids to maintain the momentum which saw the Reds pick up seven consecutive wins over April and May.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce has reported that the 24-year-old took just one week off following his England duties, before undertaking an intense training regime across the pond to optimise his physical condition.

Alexander-Arnold is said to have been spending time in Under Armour’s innovation hub in Portland, Oregon, where he has been “hiking up mountains and cycling at altitude” in an attempt to maximise his potential in 2023/24.

It is set to be another significant season in the defender’s career, as the Reds look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in which they failed to mount a serious challenge for any of the major honours.

The Scouser will be hoping to play a major role as part of a new-look Liverpool which will include new midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Alexander-Arnold is likely to line up alongside the new arrivals as part of a midfield four when the side are in possession, while simultaneously maintaining his defensive duties at right-back.

The 24-year-old was one of the shining lights in the Reds’ narrowly unsuccessful late surge for an unlikely Champions League place and is set to appear in the Europa League for the first time in his career.

Liverpool are getting ready for a campaign in which they will hope to compete all fronts, like they did in 2021/22, and Alexander-Arnold could well be a key part of that once again.