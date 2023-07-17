17 Liverpool players who will NOT be back for pre-season day 1

Liverpool are set to begin their pre-season preparations this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp will still be without a number of his first-team squad.

The Reds officially return to training at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday before heading to Germany and later Singapore for a series of friendlies to regain match sharpness.

The first day back will only include players who have not represented their country on international duty over the summer, with the first set of those players scheduled to return on next Tuesday.

Klopp typically allows each player a three-week break from the point at which their commitments cease, meaning it could be a while before we see the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott as both prepare to face Spain in the U21 Euros final on Saturday evening.

It means that the manager will be without a fair chunk of his squad when pre-season begins, with return dates for his players staggered depending on their summer exploits.

Just 10 first-team players are expected to report for the opening day, meaning that 17 will miss the start of preparations for 2023/24.

Klopp will likely turn to youth in order to make up the numbers, with the likes of Bobby Clark expected to be involved.

Ben Doak and Conor Bradley are set to join as part of the second wave along with Liverpool’s other internationals next week.

Darwin Nunez and Fabinho are among those available for the first day having not taken part at international level over the summer, with Thiago also set to return following last season’s injury troubles.

Stefan Bajcetic is also expected to be in action on day one as he continues his recovery from the adductor injury which ended his season prematurely in March.

Liverpool’s first day of pre-season

Players who will be back: Adrian, Pitaluga, Phillips, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Morton, Thiago, Nunez

Absentees: Alisson, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Van den Berg, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Likely youth players: Davies, Chambers, Mabaya, Norris, Quansah, Hill, Balagizi, Frauendorf, Clark, Kone-Doherty, Blair, Stewart