Jurgen Klopp has named Alexis Mac Allister but there’s no Curtis Jones for Liverpool in the fifth and final pre-season friendly, as they take on Darmstadt tonight.

The Reds are back on home soil, albeit at Deepdale, to meet yet another German opposition, with Bundesliga side Darmstadt offering one last test this summer.

The manager has been building his side towards full match fitness and the expectation will be that he will push the majority of his XI towards a full 90 minutes tonight.

Note: Kick off tonight has been delayed to 7.15pm (UK) due to traffic issues in the area.

Alisson starts in goal, with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson sitting in front of him.

Mac Allister appears to be starting at the base of midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo alongside him.

In attack, Mohamed Salah remains on the right wing and is joined by Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

The lack of Jones is yet another twist in Liverpool’s holding midfield saga this summer.

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined and aren’t in the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Jones, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Doak, Nunez

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Darmstadt live around the world