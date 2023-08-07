Liverpool round off their pre-season schedule tonight as they take on Darmstadt at Deepdale. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream worldwide.

After trips to Germany and Singapore, with friendlies against Karlsruher, Greuther Furth, Leicester and Bayern Munich, the Reds are back in England.

But with work ongoing as part of the Anfield Road Stand expansion, Liverpool’s final friendly of the summer will not take place at home.

Instead, they take on Bundesliga side Darmstadt at Preston’s Deepdale stadium, hoping to produce a positive end to their summer preparations.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The first game gets underway at 7pm (BST) – or 2pm in New York, 11am in Los Angeles, 4am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 10pm in Dubai and 9pm in Nairobi.

Note: Kick off tonight has been delayed to 7.15pm (UK) due to traffic issues in the area.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Darmstadt is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Darmstadt on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the game.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can watch our final pre-season friendly on the following channels worldwide:

ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, Servus TV, ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Chile, Arena Sport 2 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 7, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sport 1, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Estonia, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, DAZN, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, VG+, Viaplay Poland, Arena Sport 2 Slovenia, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2023/24 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.