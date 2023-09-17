Mohamed Salah is no stranger to the Liverpool record books and he is keeping some illustrious company having reached his latest milestone.

The Egyptian recorded two assists as the Reds fought back from a goal behind to beat Wolves 3-1 and extend his side’s winning run to four consecutive games.

He was unfortunate not to be credited with supplying all three after a Harvey Elliott shot deflected off Hugo Bueno and was deemed an own goal following a Salah pass.

Those two assists have taken the 31-year-old up to 200 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool, with only Steven Gerrard having previously reached that tally for the club.

As per Opta, Salah has reached a double century of goal involvements in the league since arriving at Anfield, with only Thierry Henry having got to that figure in fewer appearances.

He has also become just the fourth player to have laid on a goal for one of his teammates in five consecutive Premier League away matches, and the first since 2015.

While more commonly known for his goalscoring, Salah follows in the footsteps of Muzzy Izzet, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Deulofeu in turning provider for five games in a row.

In doing so, he also became the first Reds player to record a goal or assist in the first five Premier League fixtures of a season since John Barnes in 1990/91.

The records don’t stop there, though, with the forward now having overtaken Riyad Mahrez in becoming the African player with the highest number of assists in the Premier League era.

Salah will no doubt go down as one of the greatest goalscorers Anfield has ever seen, but he has quietly racked up an impressive number of assists to go alongside it.

Still only 31, there is plenty of time for the Egyptian to continue to set records before his time at Anfield is up.

Having now climbed above Gerrard into fifth on the club’s all-time scorers list with 188 goals and counting, he will no doubt have one eye on those above him.

Billy Liddell is the next name in his sights on 228, with Gordon Hodgson in third spot on 241.

Ian Rush’s tally of 346 goals remains out of reach, but Salah will have every intention of creating more history in a Liverpool shirt before his race is run.