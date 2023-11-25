Liverpool are back in action and Man City are the opponents as the Reds restart their Premier League chase. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad Stadium is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, B.Silva, Foden; Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Gvardiol, Gomez, Phillips, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below: