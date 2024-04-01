The weekend saw one team promoted and another relegated for next season’s Premier League, with a familiar face returning from the Championship.

While Liverpool saw their title hopes come to an almost certain end with a 2-2 draw at West Ham, it was a decisive weekend elsewhere.

Friday night saw Leicester seal their return to the Premier League following promotion rivals Leeds‘ 4-0 loss to QPR, which meant the Foxes cannot finish outside of the top two.

They have earned their spot back in the top flight at the first time of asking, having been relegated to the Championship last season.

The final automatic promotion spot from the Championship will go to either Leeds or Ipswich Town, while Southampton are already guaranteed to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United‘s relegation from the Premier League has now been confirmed, following their miserable 5-1 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

The Blades have been coasting towards the drop for the entirety of the campaign, and their return to the second tier was finally made official after taking just 16 points from 35 games.

It is, at least, five points more than the worst-ever points total in a Premier League season, with that record still held by Derby, with only 11 in 2007/08.

Burnley and Luton are the favourites to join Sheffield United in going down, which would be only the second time in history that all three promoted clubs were then relegated.

However, the situation around Nottingham Forest, who find themselves under a cloud of points deductions due to spending breaches, makes it less clear.

The Premier League have vowed to resolve the appeals process for both clubs before the final day on May 19 – which could, in theory, increase the number of points docked.

Everton, who are mathematically clear following their victory over Brentford, could still be punished further.