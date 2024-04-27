The player incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has used more than any other in his career so far was in the stands for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

It was widely reported on Friday night that Liverpool had agreed terms with Feyenoord for Slot to take over as manager at the end of the season.

The 45-year-old will replace Jurgen Klopp, who is overseeing the final games of a near nine-year tenure that has brought remarkable success.

These final weeks are proving difficult – for Klopp, the players and supporters – with Liverpool struggling for form and seeing their hopes of lifting the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup dashed.

A summer of considerable change is ahead, and that is likely to extend to the first-team squad, with new players arriving and some leaving.

Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida was at the London stadium this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/yiLD8bv79g — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) April 27, 2024

It was certainly interesting, then, that Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida was in attendance at West Ham‘s London Stadium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who is Slot’s most-used player with 124 appearances, shared his view from the stands via his personal Snapchat account.

Geertruida came through the academy at Feyenoord and has cemented himself as a first-choice starter, most regularly as a right-back.

However, the Netherlands international is also comfortable at centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, while he has been used at left-back on occasion too.

All seven of his appearances for the Dutch national team have come alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

????????? ??????? ? Een schorre Arne Slot met een zingende Lutsharel Geertruida ? — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 22, 2024

Though he rarely conducts interviews due to a severe stammer, Geertruida is an influential figure in Feyenoord’s dressing room and has frequently worn the captain’s armband this season.

Whether his visit to the London Stadium was linked with a potential move to Liverpool remains to be seen – there is every chance, of course, that West Ham are interested.

But the fact that Slot is due to take over at Anfield will only increase links with Feyenoord players ahead of the transfer window.

Adding a player of his quality, potential, age and versatility may be appealing to a club who are likely to seek new faces in defence, with Joel Matip at the very least set to depart.