DEAL AGREED! Arne Slot will be new Liverpool manager

Liverpool and Feyenoord have now agreed a fee for manager Arne Slot, who will make the switch to Anfield this summer as replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Though Liverpool saw an initial offer of compensation for Slot turned down earlier this week, both clubs remained intent on reaching an agreement.

With the 45-year-old resolved to join as Klopp’s successor, talks continued and a package has now been agreed ahead of the summer.

This is according to sources in both England and the Netherlands, with the latter explaining that it is a verbal agreement as it stands.

VI‘s Martijn Krabbendam explains that “the deal is currently being fully put down on paper” and “the final agreement will follow tomorrow.”

Liverpool’s first, rejected offer stood at around €9 million (£7.7m), but the deal now includes an additional €2 million (£1.7m) in add-ons to bring the total to €11 million (£9.4m).

It ensures Slot is the most expensive manager in Dutch history, which highlights Liverpool’s determination to land the right candidate in the wake of Klopp’s resignation.

There are not expected to be any hiccups when it comes to personal terms with the coach himself, with it almost certain that these have been at least provisionally agreed beforehand.

Slot still has three games left in charge of Feyenoord, starting on Sunday night at home to former club PEC Zwolle, but his work at Liverpool would begin soon after.

The Dutchman will serve as the on-field figurehead of a new regime at Anfield, with a number of staff likely to follow him from Rotterdam, too.

Fenway Sports Group have already presided over a restructure of Liverpool’s boardroom, with Michael Edwards now their CEO of football while Richard Hughes is in as sporting director and David Woodfine his assistant.

Slot is due to operate as a head coach, rather than a traditional manager, fitting into the existing structure as opposed to fronting it.